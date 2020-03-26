Anzeige
Arion Bank hf.: Herdís Fjeldsted temporarily leaves the board of directors of Arion Bank and becomes CEO of Valitor

Herdís Fjeldsted, vice-chairman of the board of directors of Arion Bank and chairman of the board of directors of Valitor, is taking over as CEO of Valitor on a temporary basis, as Viðar Þorkelsson, CEO of Valitor, has reached an agreement with the company's board of directors that he will step down after a decade at the helm. Herdís will carry out the role of CEO until the board of directors of Valitor has hired a permanent CEO, during which time she will not participate in any activity of the board of directors of Arion Bank.

Þór Hauksson, vice chairman of the board of directors of Valitor, will take over as chairman of the board while Herdís is CEO.

For further information contact Theódór Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank's Investor Relations, at theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.

