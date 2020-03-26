MONDI FINANCE PLC - Publication of Prospectus

26 March 2020

Publication of Prospectus

Mondi Finance plc

(LEI:213800BJV32JT6IRCS96)

Mondi Finance Europe GmbH

(LEI: 2138004LSZE37TGO8788)

The prospectus in connection with the Mondi Finance plc and Mondi Finance Europe GmbH €2,500,000,000 Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 26 March 2020 (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the UK FCA today.

Prospectus dated 26 March 2020

