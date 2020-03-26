APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS

In October 2019 Applied Graphene's (AGM's) management announced it was re-aligning resources around dispersion and application technology to better support product development with customers presenting the nearest-term revenue opportunities. This focus supported six customer launches of coating products containing AGM's graphene dispersion during calendar year 2019. These launches are for both mass-market and specialist applications. As a result of the ensuing uptick in product sales, revenues so far for FY20 are already 20% higher than the whole of FY19.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...