priMED Medical Products Recognized as one of "Canada's Best Managed Companies" by Deloitte

priMED a proven leader in performance, culture and community giving for third consecutive year

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / For the third year in a row, Edmonton-based priMED Medical Products has been named one of "Canada's Best Managed Companies" by professional services network Deloitte. Founded in 1995, priMED is known for its high-quality personal protective equipment products, including single-use medical face masks, exam gloves, isolation gowns, head covers and shoe covers. priMED employs more than 50 professionals locally and nearly one thousand globally.

With the massive surge in global demand for medical products due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, priMED's employees are rising to the challenge. It is now; more than ever, they are being called to fulfill their mission to protect people from harmful substances and infectious disease.

"We're proud to be recognized by Deloitte for our engaged employees and high-performance culture," said priMED President and CEO, David Welsh. "This award speaks volumes about our team who bring their best every day. Our role in healthcare is one we take very seriously, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to keep our customers and the global community protected as we navigate the unknown of COVID-19 together."

This shared sense of purpose has helped to evolve the company from its small startup roots 25 years ago to being one of the top medical product manufacturers on the planet. Currently, millions of clinicians are being protected with priMED's self-manufactured apparel as the company manufacturers for some of the world's largest health care distributors in addition to supplying its own branded products to virtually every hospital and healthcare facility across Canada.

In addition to its global and national presence, priMED also plays a big role in the local community. Through its "100 Days of Giving" initiative, priMED offers each Canadian employee two full days of paid time off to volunteer at their charity or non-profit organization of choice. In 2019, priMED staff provided more than 900 volunteer hours to support charitable organizations such as the Edmonton Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, the Stollery Children's Hospital, the Edmonton Humane Society and Canadian Blood Services.

About priMED Medical Products:

priMED Medical Products Inc. is a dynamic, global medical product manufacturer specializing in high-quality personal protective apparel. On a mission to protect people from harmful substances and infectious disease, priMED is a leading Canadian provider to hospitals, clinics, labs and long-term care facilities. priMED offers branded, co-branded and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

About Deloitte Canada's Best Managed Companies:

Established in 1993, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs; recognizing excellence in Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million.



priMED staff at annual corporate team building event in 2019.

