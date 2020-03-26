Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 26.03.2020 / 18:46 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35 PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 18.03.2020 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 0,09 % 5,65 % 5,74 % 123565586 letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 107647 0,09 % % Summe 107647 0,09 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm- / Verfall raum / te rechte Laufzeit absolut in % Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1633446 1,32 % spruch aus Wertpapierleihe Leiheposition auf N/A N/A 40119 0,03 % Exchangeable Note Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 233738 0,19 % Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 342500 0,28 % Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 % Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 12000 0,01 % Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 17200 0,01 % OTC Call Option 17.07.2020 Bis 17.07.2020 100000 0,08 % Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 6452 0,01 % Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 1538 0,00 % Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 6223 0,01 % Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 6270 0,01 % Certificates 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 1751 0,00 % Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 9140 0,01 % Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 3077 0,00 % Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 % Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 5578 0,00 % Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 11598 0,01 % Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 18001 0,01 % Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 30835 0,02 % Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 9537 0,01 % Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 6538 0,01 % Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 11494 0,01 % Summe 2562048 2,07 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 1359 0,00 % Option on Basket OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 102 0,00 % Option on 03.01.2025 Basket Certifica- 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 4800 0,00 % tes Certifica- 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 1808 0,00 % tes Certifica- 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 14242 0,01 % tes Contract N/A N/A Bar 312269 0,25 % For Difference Equity 16.04.2020 16.04.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 % Linked Swaps Euro 04.07.2022 04.07.2022 Bar 273 0,00 % Medium Term Notes Euro 22.02.2027 22.02.2027 Bar 42495 0,03 % Medium Term Notes Euro 07.02.2028 07.02.2028 Bar 1477 0,00 % Medium Term Notes Euro 16.05.2028 16.05.2028 Bar 422 0,00 % Medium Term Notes Euro 25.07.2028 25.07.2028 Bar 150 0,00 % Medium Term Notes Futures 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 30000 0,02 % OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 % Option OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 34738 0,03 % Option 17.06.2020 OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31643 0,03 % Option OTC Call 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 5082 0,00 % Option 19.08.2020 OTC Call 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 21125 0,02 % Option 16.09.2020 OTC Call 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 2756 0,00 % Option 18.11.2020 OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 36923 0,03 % Option 16.12.2020 OTC Call 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 17780 0,01 % Option 17.03.2021 OTC Call 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 77906 0,06 % Option 16.06.2021 OTC Call 15.09.2020 Bis Bar 3635 0,00 % Option 15.09.2020 OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 44324 0,04 % Option 15.12.2021 OTC Call 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 18162 0,01 % Option 15.06.2022 OTC Call 14.09.2022 Bis Bar 47 0,00 % Option 14.09.2022 OTC Call 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 49351 0,04 % Option 14.12.2022 OTC Call 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 42834 0,03 % Option 13.12.2023 OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 7367 0,01 % Option 03.01.2025 OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 % Option OTC Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 % Option OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 13928 0,01 % Option 17.06.2020 OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 % Option OTC Put 17.07.2020 Bis Physisch 100000 0,08 % Option 17.07.2020 OTC Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7444 0,01 % Option 16.09.2020 OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 % Option OTC Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 835 0,00 % Option 16.12.2020 OTC Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 1821 0,00 % Option 17.03.2021 OTC Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 9160 0,01 % Option 16.06.2021 OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 1830 0,00 % Option 03.01.2025 Listed Put 20.03.2020 Bis Physisch 523900 0,42 % Option 20.03.2020 Listed Put 17.04.2020 Bis Physisch 385800 0,31 % Option 17.04.2020 Listed Put 19.06.2020 Bis Physisch 450000 0,36 % Option 19.06.2020 Listed Put 18.09.2020 Bis Physisch 145000 0,12 % Option 18.09.2020 Listed Put 18.12.2020 Bis Physisch 402700 0,33 % Option 18.12.2020 Listed Put 18.06.2021 Bis Physisch 120000 0,10 % Option 18.06.2021 Listed Put 17.12.2021 Bis Physisch 25000 0,02 % Option 17.12.2021 Listed Put 16.12.2022 Bis Physisch 70000 0,06 % Option 16.12.2022 Listed Put 15.12.2023 Bis Physisch 350000 0,28 % Option 15.12.2023 Listed 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 % Call Warrant Listed 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 25103 0,02 % Call 17.06.2020 Warrant Listed 19.06.2020 Bis Bar 76 0,00 % Call 19.06.2020 Warrant Listed 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31542 0,03 % Call Warrant Listed 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 3799 0,00 % Call 19.08.2020 Warrant Listed 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 15635 0,01 % Call 16.09.2020 Warrant Listed 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 1441 0,00 % Call 18.11.2020 Warrant Listed 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 24056 0,02 % Call 16.12.2020 Warrant Listed 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 11325 0,01 % Call 17.03.2021 Warrant Listed 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 34026 0,03 % Call 16.06.2021 Warrant Listed 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 1097 0,00 % Call 15.09.2021 Warrant Listed 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 12469 0,01 % Call 15.12.2021 Warrant Listed 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 2683 0,00 % Call 15.06.2022 Warrant Listed 14.09.2022 Bis Bar 9 0,00 % Call 14.09.2022 Warrant Listed 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 5095 0,00 % Call 14.12.2022 Warrant Listed 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 6862 0,01 % Call 13.12.2023 Warrant Listed 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 4429 0,00 % Call 03.01.2025 Warrant Listed 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 485 0,00 % Call Warrant Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 % Warrant Listed Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 % Warrant Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 13928 0,01 % Warrant 17.06.2020 Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 % Warrant Listed Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7444 0,01 % Warrant 16.09.2020 Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 % Warrant Listed Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 835 0,00 % Warrant 16.12.2020 Listed Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 1821 0,00 % Warrant 17.03.2021 Listed Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 9160 0,01 % Warrant 16.06.2021 Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 1830 0,00 % Warrant 03.01.2025 Summe 4426469 3,58 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %, wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH % % % Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Generale % % % International Limited % % % Société Générale % % % S.A. Généfinance S.A. % % % Sogéparticipations % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Bank & Trust S.A. SG Issuer S.A. % % % % % % Société Générale % % % S.A. Codéis Securities % % % S.A. 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG) Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung: Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % % 10. Sonstige Informationen: Datum 23.03.2020 26.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Deutschland Internet: www.wirecard.com Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 1005077 26.03.2020 °