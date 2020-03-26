Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Chavez for Charity Sells Charity Bracelets Online That Benefit Various Humanitarian Efforts and Foundations

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Chavez for Charity who sells charity bracelets online that help benefit various humanitarian efforts, charities and foundations that are fighting to support some of the most important causes that our world faces today.

Through their Colors for Causes Campaign, Chavez for Charity currently benefits eight different foundations and charities. Each charity is matched to a specific color of charity bracelet. For every sale of their charity bracelets, Chavez for Charity donates 25% of net profits to the charity that the colored charity bracelet corresponds to. For the Month of March, Chavez for Charity is featuring the Malala Fund, which empowers young girls through 12 years of education.

Chavez for Charity has a beautiful collection of color matched charity bracelets that they sell online. Each bracelet is color matched to a specific charity - purple charity bracelets help support the Malala Fund, pink charity bracelets help support the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation for Breast Cancer, green charity bracelets support the Sierra Club Foundation and so on. Every charitable bracelet sold helps spread the word for Chavez for Charity's mission as well as the mission of the charity you choose to support with your charity bracelet purchase and it helps each charity continue their mission because of your donation.

Findit has provided marketing services to Chavez for Charity since September of 2019. The services that Findit provides Chavez for Charity includes content creation and social network marketing to increase the overall online presence of Chavez for Charity in search engines and on social networking sites. The content is created within Chavez for Charity's Findit sites that they claimed utilizing Findit's Claim your Name Tool. To date, Chavez for Charity has claimed 13 Findit® Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. Each of the names represents a specific charitable organization that Chavez for Charity benefits through donations from the sales of their charity bracelets or keywords or phrases that Chavez for Charity is looking to index under in search engines . The purpose of these Findit Sites is to improve overall online exposure and increase the number of search results in search engines for Chavez for Charity under those keywords or phrases. The Claim Your Name Feature on Findit lets you reserve as many names or phrases that you would like and each name or phrase only exists once on Findit.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated "Chavez for Charity is doing a great thing by helping support these important foundations and humanitarian efforts. We wanted to highlight Chavez for Charity right now while many people may be at home and shopping online. Chavez for Charity is helping others and many people are looking for ways to give back during this time and Chavez for Charity charity bracelets make beautiful gifts for friends and family while also giving back to different important foundations and causes."

Chavez for Charity has a beautiful selection of charity bracelets that make amazing gifts for friends, family, coworkers and for yourself. They help support worthy foundations, spread the word about Chavez for Charity's mission as well as the mission of the charity you elect to support with your purchase.

Chavez for Charity Colors for Causes Campaign Supports:

Malala Fund - Purple Charitable Bracelets

Water.org - Blue Charitable Bracelets

Best Friends Animal Society - Brown Charitable Bracelets

The Hunger Project - Black Charitable Bracelets

TAPS - Gold Charitable Bracelets

Sierra Club Foundation - Green Charitable Bracelets

Matthew Shepard Foundation - Multi Colored Charitable Bracelets

Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation - Pink Charitable Bracelets

Chavez for Charity's Featured Charity Bracelets That Benefit The Malala Fund

The Power Of Women Bracelets

Shades of Spring Bracelets

Besties Bracelets Set

To learn more about Chavez for Charity and their Colors for Causes Campaign, visit Chavez for Charity Colors for Causes.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for Chavez for Charity that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Chavez for Charity

When Julie Chavez founded Chavez for Charity in 2013, she had an ambitious vision. She wanted to create a line of colorful bracelets that would contribute, in a significant way, to some of the most important humanitarian issues facing our world today. Leveraging her background as the Founder and Designer of the small, yet highly coveted jewelry line Marie Chavez, whose fans included a-list celebrities like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Rosario Dawson, and Anne Hathaway, Julie carefully crafted a brand that is unique in its mission and has a purpose much greater than profits. Supporting their trademark phrase "Colors for Causes™', each of the 10 colors in the collection represents a distinct cause. For every product sold, Chavez for Charity donates 25% of their profit to each color's corresponding cause.

To date, Chavez for Charity has provided over 6,000 people in rural and impoverished communities with clean water; funded over 500 micro-loans for women entrepreneurs world wide, covered 1,400 hours of critical pediatric cancer research, impacted 724 students in Ghana for a lifetime with Teacher Support Programming - and the list goes on. With over 3,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada carrying their iconic bracelets, in 2018 Chavez for Charity will proudly celebrate 1.6 million dollars in donations. While this is a major milestone for the company, it is just the beginning of what they aspire to accomplish.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

