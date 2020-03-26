Christopher Myers appointed as CFO of BLDV, will provide financial support and guidance

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLDV). Christopher Myers has been named Chief Financial Officer of Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. Myers was most recently the Global CEO of Yellow Express, a Sydney-based on-demand logistics company that built a complete logistics platform to send, move, and deliver anything at the tap of an app. Prior to leading Yellow Express in the US, Chris was the Co-Founder and CEO of BodeTree, a financial technology company focused on serving small businesses, and has served as both a columnist for Forbes Magazine and regular contributor for MSNBC.

In addition to his responsibilities as the CFO of BLDV, Myers also holds the position of CEO, of the newly formed goPronto Inc. Based in Denver, goPronto will be working closely with Clement Hayes, BLDV General Counsel from Block45 Legal, and Sebastain Nassau, the COO of BLDV. Harvest 360 will provide business development services to goPronto, and work toward holding an equity position in the company.

goPronto will focus on Cannabis Transport & Delivery for Testing Labs, Cultivators, Processors, Dispensaries and where allowed by law, Consumer Delivery. "The newly formed company will support the current activity of H360 Labs Inc. in Puerto Rico by supplying the vehicles required for mobile testing. This also supports the lab effort in Missouri, where the vechicles provided by goPronto will actually pick up the test samples from the growers," said Myers. "We had an aggressive rollout strategy for goProntoⓇ that included startup in Denver in May, Missouri in August, Puerto Rico in September, and Illinois in Jan 2021, today when we talk about testing and delivery we are synchronized with the need for community support and service in those areas which adds even more urgency to the rollout."

"Myers will immediately take over the responsibility for financial reporting to the OTC for BLDV and we expect that the YIELD sign will come down shortly," said Josh Alper CEO of BLDV. "Chris can provide the financial expertise required to allow BLDV to complete the audit process in progress, and allow the company to achieve SEC reporting by the end of the year."

Block45 Legal is preparing PPM documents for goPronto Inc. and H360 Labs, Inc. to allow direct equity investment in GoPronto Inc., and debt investment into H360 Labs, Inc., where direct investment is not allowed by law.

Following the appoint of Myers as CFO, these positions at BLDV have been confirmed by written consent:

Todd Scattini - Chairman of the Board

Christopher Myers - Chief Financial Officer

Joshua Alper - Chief Executive Officer

Sebastian Nassau - Chief Operations Officer

Todd Scattini, CEO of Harvest 360 and Chairman of BLDV is providing bold, courageous and innovative leadership to the group during this period of rapid expansion that is occuring during uncertain times. Scattini's work with veterans and leaders from across a wide array of industries, and across international and domestic governments, continues to set the bar for cannabis CEOs. "David Serrano, H360's, Chief Business Development Officer has taken BLDV to a new place with this deal" said Scattini, "his commitment to Puerto Rico, and his ability to integrate these engagements to the benefit of all parties, is what makes this work."

About BLDV & Harvest 360 Technologies LLC

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. and their wholly owned subsidiaries seek to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission and vision to enable products/services that are produced ethically, delivered and consumed responsibility, while utilizing fewer natural resources and providing a sustainable alternative to traditional methods in the market today. As a diversified customer centric Management / Holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks opportunities in Cannabis & CBD markets and is driven by critical thinking and the scientific method.

About Block45 Legal

Block45 Legal is a full service business law firm. Our attorneys have years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies and emerging startups, offering straightforward business consulting along with legal counsel. Our attorneys are deeply knowledgeable in all types of business formations and will advise on which one(s) are right for your situation. Block45 Legal is driven to see opportunities for our clients, along with adding value through insightful business and legal counsel.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

info@bldvinc.com

www.bldvinc.com



Joshua B. Alper

CEO, BLDV

josh@repla.com

Harvest 360 Technologies LLC

https://www.harvest360.co/ todd.scattini@harvest360.co

