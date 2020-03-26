Belmont Resources Inc.: Belmont is Prepared and Ready For Inevitable Market Turnaround

CEO Video Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Belmont Resources Inc (TSXV:BEA) ("Belmont"), (or the "Company") ) is pleased to provide its shareholders assurances that even in these difficult and extraordinary times the management of Belmont Resources continues to work hard in strategically acquiring gold assets in preparation for the inevitable market turnaround.

Belmont President & CEO George Sookochoff commented, "When the markets stabilize and turn around, as they certainly will, Belmont will be in an excellent position to quickly and significantly increase the value of these recently acquired assets for our shareholders."

Please watch complete video update at http://bit.ly/35Z94vf

Recently Belmont has focused its attention on acquiring gold projects in southern British Columbia and in particular the area better known as the Greenwood mining camp.

This area has a very rich mining history starting in the late 1890's. We are returning to the richly mineralized area and in particular focusing on areas of previous mining operations.

By utilizing new technology in exploration and having a new understanding of the geology and structures that control the gold mineralization we have the potential to discover new gold deposits that may have been overlooked by previous prospectors and miners.

Please watch complete video update at http://bit.ly/35Z94vf

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "BEA". The Company is systematically exploring and acquiring gold properties in Southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-683-6648

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements about the possible raising of capital and exploration of our properties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2020, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Belmont Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582725/Belmont-is-Prepared-and-Ready-For-Inevitable-Market-Turnaround