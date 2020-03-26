Atlas Mara Limited Announces Proposed Transaction Update and AGM Postponement

Proposed Strategic Transaction Update and Postponement of AGM

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company") (LSE:ATMA)notes recent press speculation and confirms it continues to be in discussion with Equity Group. As announced by the parties in January 2020, the parties continue to be engaged in discussions, with the objective to reach mutually acceptable terms as soon as practicable. However, as a practical matter in light of current circumstances the parties no longer expect to be able to conclude such discussions in the early part of 2020 as previously announced. The parties will update the markets should this situation change.

Following the joint announcement by The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), Financial Reporting Council ("FRC") and Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") today, the Company is evaluating the ability to release its Audited Annual Financial Statements by 30 April 2020 as a result of the guidance for preparing financial statements and audits during the current Covid-19 crisis.

The Company also announces postponement of its previously announced May 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in light of the impracticality of scheduling such a meeting given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A new date for the AGM will be announced as soon as practicable.

Contacts:

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Anthony Silverman, Apella Advisors

+44 (0)7818 036 579

SOURCE: Atlas Mara

