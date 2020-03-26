Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850133 ISIN: FR0000120073 Ticker-Symbol: AIL 
Tradegate
26.03.20
19:53 Uhr
112,90 Euro
+4,20
+3,86 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,15
112,25
20:07
110,25
112,15
20:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA112,90+3,86 %