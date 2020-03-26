HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26.3.2020 AT 20:50

Huhtamäki Oyj's Board of Directors changes its proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for use of the profit shown on the balance sheet



Huhtamaki has withdrawn its outlook for 2020 (published on February 13, 2020), in line with the stock exchange release published earlier today. This is due to the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on trading conditions. The Board of Directors of the Company has also reconsidered the proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for use of the profit shown on the balance sheet published on February 13, 2020.



The Board of Directors changes its proposal for use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and proposes that no dividend payment would be decided by the Annual General Meeting. Instead, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Annual General Meeting would authorize the Board of Directors to decide at a later stage and in its discretion on a dividend payment in one or several installments of a total maximum of EUR 0.89 per share. The authorization would be valid until the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until June 30, 2021. The Company will publish the possible decisions on dividend payment separately, and simultaneously confirm the dividend record and payment dates.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting is planned to be published on the Company's website at the latest on April 8, 2020. In addition, there will be an announcement regarding the notice in the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.



