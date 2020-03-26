Online Webinars Help Professionals Understand the Short- and Long-Term Implications for Their Firms and Their Clients

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced the launch of a series of complimentary webinars for tax and accounting professionals, during which Wolters Kluwer experts and guest speakers will offer insights and best-practices to help these professionals and their firms adapt to the current market landscape. In addition, a complimentary self-study bundle has also been made available to all professionals. The webinar series starts tomorrow, March 27, with two 60-minute sessions on topics of cybersecurity and business continuity with several timeslots available over the next two weeks, as well. Additional sessions and new topics will be added soon.

Date Time Topic March 27 9:00am PDT COVID-19 New Cyber Frauds and Cybersecurity Internal Controls March 27 10:00am PDT Considering Business Continuity in the World of COVID-19 March 30 12:00pm PDT COVID-19 New Cyber Frauds and Cybersecurity Internal Controls March 30 1:00pm PDT Considering Business Continuity in the World of COVID-19 April 7 9:00am PDT Considering Business Continuity in the World of COVID-19 April 7 10:00am PDT COVID-19 New Cyber Frauds and Cybersecurity Internal Controls

"Our customers and tax and accounting professionals in general are seeking meaningful content to help them navigate the current market conditions," said Jason Marx, chief executive officer, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting North America. "Through complimentary sessions like these or the many resources we've made available online, we are helping the profession better understand the impact the COVID-19 pandemic on practices and clients."

Beyond the complimentary webinars, Wolters Kluwer is also offering free resources for tax and accounting professionals, including Tax Briefings, commentary from federal, state and sales use tax experts, and more. Access these resources at https://taxna.wolterskluwer.com/coronavirus-covid-19

About Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005684/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

MARISA WESTCOTT

212-771-0853

Marisa.Westcott@wolterskluwer.com