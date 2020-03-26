Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Amends Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG) (OTCPINK:SRKZF)("Sky Gold Cop." or the "Company") announces that it has amended its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see PR dated January 31, 2020) to now be up to 5 million units at $0.05 for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one common Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital and to potentially expand on recently acquired land tenures in Central Newfoundland.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

