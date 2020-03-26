Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, has signed an agreement with ThinkData Works Inc. ("ThinkData"), a data access solution company. ThinkData has engaged the Company to service a healthcare client, which needs RIWI data in 16 countries facing challenges posed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

RIWI's work under this first agreement with ThinkData is valued at US$1,037,200 and will be completed over six months. ThinkData enjoys the right to renew and increase the duration and value of the agreement. ThinkData can expand the contract's scope to cover all countries and health systems in the world.

"We join forces with ThinkData, a leader in data access solutions, to serve the critical, ongoing data needs of a Fortune 500 US healthcare corporation in its mission-critical efforts to combat the pandemic and the associated health and economic crisis," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

"Partnering with RIWI means helping researchers get predictive around COVID-19. We're doing everything we can to help - the data flowing through our platform, Namara, puts diverse and critical information into normalized formats so that the people who need it can use it to fuel solutions," said Bryan Smith, ThinkData's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

About ThinkData

ThinkData Works, Inc. is a Toronto-based data access solutions company founded in 2014. The Namara platform by ThinkData enables businesses to access, manage, enhance, and integrate data in order to develop new products and gain insight. To learn more, please visit Namara and follow us @ThinkDataWorks and on LinkedIn.

