Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) announces that Jane Pagel, Geoff Simonett, Jeffrey W. Talley, Scott MacFabe and Ian Macdonald were elected to BluMetric's Board of Directors at its fiscal 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 25 March 2020. Ian Macdonald is a new director and is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Mr. Ian Macdonald, M.Sc., P.Geo., EP (CEA) is a professional geoscientist and certified environmental auditor. He has been with BluMetric and its affiliates for more than 34 years working in the earth science and auditing fields. Mr. Macdonald manages projects in multiple sites and multiple jurisdictions across Canada in the areas of contaminant hydrogeology and remediation, source water protection, waste management and management systems. Mr. Macdonald is a Past President of the PGO (Professional Geoscientists Ontario), has been a member of numerous municipal and institutional advisory committees, and has a wide understanding of consulting services.

BluMetric also announces the appointment of Mr. Geoff Simonett as Chair of its Board of Directors. He has been an independent Director since 23 March 2016. During this time, he has served as Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee as well as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy, BluMetric has granted options for 20,000 common shares to Mr. Geoff Simonett, who is entering his fourth year of service, as well as options for 20,000 common shares to Ms. Jane Pagel, who is entering her sixth year of service. These options are granted effective 25 March 2020, vest over one year and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.08 per share for five years.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is an established publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has over 150 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial, Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

