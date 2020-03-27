Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (TSXV: DFS) (FSE: 7CR) ("Global" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to extend the expiry date and reduce the exercise price of outstanding transferable share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), which Warrants were issued on April 04, 2019 (11,600,000 warrants) and July 17, 2019 (3,400,000 warrants) in connection with a private placement announced on March 12, 2019. The original exercise price of $0.20 per share for 15,000,0000 Warrants is to be reduced to $0.15 per share and the original expiry dates of April 04, 2019 and July 17, 2019 for 15,000,000 Warrants are to be extended to April 04, 2021 and July 17, 2021. The above amendments are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (TSXV: DFS) (FSE: 7CR) is providing a multi-tenant gateway that allows operators to offer their customers a world class Daily Fantasy Sports software solution. The platform allows for seamless integration at the operator level without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. Joining the Company's network allows operators to capitalize on a mature infrastructure, with shared liquidity that was built specifically for regulated market environments. As a true B2B global network, the Company offers a SaaS product that is an ideal turn-key solution for sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies to participate in the daily fantasy sports industry.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.gdfsi.com.

