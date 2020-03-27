Magna International Inc.: MAGNA PROVIDES UPDATE ON CURRENT COVID-19 ACTIONS AND WITHDRAWS OUTLOOK

AURORA, Ontario, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today provided an update on a number of actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magna has established internal task forces to assess, monitor and deal with the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business and share information across the company. We continue to adjust our operations and take actions to protect the health of our employees, suppliers and visitors.

A number of our OEM customers, particularly in North America and Europe, have initiated production downtime or have reduced production rates. It is uncertain whether OEMs will extend production downtime or further lower production rates as circumstances evolve. While specific production schedules for our operations vary by location and customer, many of our facilities have reduced or suspended operations for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as a result of government-ordered restrictions. For our facilities that continue to operate due to customer schedules, we are taking steps to safeguard employees through enhanced administrative controls, employee monitoring strategies, more rigorous cleaning practices and physical distancing.

Following an extended period of production downtime in February, our operations in China continue to ramp up along with the overall local industry. While business activity continues to increase, it remains below the production levels anticipated earlier this year.

Given the high degree of business uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we are withdrawing our outlook. We will next provide a general business update when we report our first quarter 2020 results and will resume providing an outlook at a future date. In the meantime, investors should take comfort from the fact that we have liquidity of approximately $4 billion including approximately $1 billion in cash and $3 billion in available, committed credit lines at February 29, 2020.

Reflecting our commitment to the communities in which we operate, we are working creatively to help source and produce critically-needed supplies and equipment for the health care sector. Our global purchasing organization has been successful in securing significant quantities of masks for local hospitals and health care authorities.

OUR BUSINESS1

We are a mobility technology company. We have over 165,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees, 346 manufacturing operations and 94 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA).

1 Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In evaluating forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and readers should specifically consider the various factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including the risks, assumptions and uncertainties above which are discussed in greater detail in this document under the section titled "Industry Trends and Risks" and set out in our Annual Information Form filed with securities commissions in Canada and our annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and subsequent filings.