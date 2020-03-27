SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 038/20

California Proposition 65 (Prop 65) is the 'Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986', a ballot initiative passed overwhelmingly by Californian residents in November 1986. This unique right-to-know law requires the state to publish a list of chemicals that are known to cause cancer, birth defects and/or reproductive harm. First published in 1987, the list has evolved to approximately 900 chemicals.

Unless specifically exempted, companies doing business in California have been required to provide 'a clear and reasonable warning' before knowingly and intentionally exposing anyone to diisononyl phthalate (DINP) since December 2014.

Multiple Prop 65 settlements and judgments have been reached for DINP in a variety of consumer products. These include, inter alia, electrical items, footwear, hanging storage bags, household sundries, inflatable ring cushions, massage products and tools.

Highlights of these settlements and judgments are summarized in Table 1. The parties in these settlements and judgments agreed to a reformulation of no more than 0.1% (1,000 ppm) DINP and many allow a Prop 65 warning as an alternative.

Entry Scope Reformulation/warning for DINP 1 Audio wireless FM transmitters < 0.1% otherwise warning

2 Bath sponge kits/cases/totes = 0.1% otherwise warning

3 Brush sets

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

4 Cast protectors

= 0.1% otherwise warning

5 Cellphone wallets

= 0.1% otherwise warning

6 Eyebrow grooming kits

= 0.1% otherwise warning

7 Fishing nets

= 0.1% otherwise warning

8 Gift wrap organizer with vinyl/PVC components

= 0.1% otherwise warning

9 Hanging storage bags

= 0.1% otherwise warning

10 Heat ceramic styling iron products with plastic cables

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

11 High heels/shoes = 0.1% otherwise warning

12 Inflatable ring cushions

= 0.1% otherwise warning

13 Knife bags

= 0.1% otherwise warning

14 Photo albums

< 0.1% 15 Plastic bags containing float papasan products

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

16 Plastic handled coin tong products

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

17 Plastic planted pot products

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

18 Plastic or foam massager/recovery items

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

19 Plastic or rubberized tools used for framing of pictures or other crafts

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

20 Ponytail straps

= 1,000 ppm

21 PVC work clothing

= 0.1% otherwise warning

22 Screwdriver sets

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

23 Shoe flats

= 1,000 ppm otherwise warning

24 Socks contained in polymer/plastic bags = 0.1%

25 Suction cup mirrors

= 0.1% otherwise warning

26 Swim vests

= 0.1% otherwise warning

27 Vinyl covered cocktail shakers < 0.1% otherwise warning

28 Wallets/credit card holders

= 0.1% otherwise warning



Table 1

A Prop 65 settlement is a consent agreement between the parties named in the settlement and a party not named in a settlement is not bound by that settlement.

Throughout a global network of laboratories, SGS can offer comprehensive testing, product assessments and consultancy services related to California Proposition 65 to assist your risk management in your supply chain for consumer goods such as DIYs, electrical and electronics, hardgoods products, juvenile products, and textile & toy products.

