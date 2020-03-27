Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Technologies, a fast growing provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of immunoassays and molecular detection methods, has launched GeneScan VIRSeek SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR, an integrated solution including RNA extraction and test kits based on real-time RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in swabs of environmental surfaces.

Recently published studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may remain viable on different surfaces for up to 72 hours. The comprehensive VIRSeek suite of test kits and workflows provides customers with fast tests to broadly screen for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, as well as verification of results with an independent test. This will enable organisations in diverse industries, as well as in healthcare, transport and many other environments to help test, determine, monitor and eventually strengthen the effectiveness of sanitation measures put in place, ultimately contributing to increased health and safety in these respective environments.

"We are pleased to provide companies and health authorities with options to test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in their environments and believe that this solution can potentially play an important role in the documented effectiveness of sanitation procedures and hygiene monitoring. It is planned that this kit will also be used by hundreds of Eurofins testing laboratories around the world to offer fast turnaround testing services to support their clients' needs wherever necessary." commented Dr. Gilles Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Eurofins Scientific.

More information on this integrated testing solution can be found on https://www.eurofins-technologies.com/products/viruses.html

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international companies in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

