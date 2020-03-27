

Figure: Local 5G System Overview

TOKYO, Mar 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today was granted Japan's first commercial private 5G radio station license from the Kanto Bureau of Telecommunications and will begin operating a Private 5G network at its Shin-Kawasaki Technology Square office.Fujitsu will strengthen crime prevention measures in the building by leveraging its private 5G technology for data transmission of high-definition images collected by multi-point cameras, creating an AI-powered security system that quickly detects suspicious behavior through motion analysis. Through its newly-established private 5G co-creation space "FUJITSU Collaboration Lab", Fujitsu will also offer customers and partners the chance to workshop various use cases for private 5G to deliver business innovation and help resolve regional issues. Fujitsu experts will also provide support with on-site implementation for customers at the location.With the aim of creating a smart factory, Fujitsu will additionally obtain a license for private 5G at its Oyama plant in Tochigi Prefecture, which serves as a manufacturing base for network equipment. Together with Fujitsu Telecom Networks Limited, which manufactures network equipment at this plant, Fujitsu will continue to verify the utility and possible applications for its private 5G technologies.Successful Verification Under Provisional License Opens Path to Commercial Launch for Private 5G NetworksOn February 18, 2020, Fujitsu was the first in Japan to obtain a private 5G radio station provisional license from the Kanto Bureau of Telecommunications. Under this license, Fujitsu has been verifying the registration and connectivity of base stations and land mobile stations (Data Communication Terminals), as well as coverage area, in accordance with the Radio Law, in order to obtain a full commercial license. As a result, Fujitsu's private 5G radio stations were found to be in compliance with the standards set by the Radio Law, and Fujitsu successfully obtained the first commercial license in Japan.About the Newly-Operational Private 5G Network1. System Configuration5G-NSA(1): 5G for data transmission, LTE for connection control between base stations and land mobile stations2. Frequency5G: 28.2 GHz to 28.3 GHz; LTE: 2575 MHz to 2595 MHz3. Coverage AreaApproximately 28,000 square meters on the grounds of Fujitsu Shin-Kawasaki Technology Square(1) NSAAbbreviation of Non-Stand Alone. A mode of 5G that relies on existing LTE network to deliver 5G communications.