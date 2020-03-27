



BEIJING, Mar 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Morningstar International Fund Awards are set to recognize the China 2020 winners on March 26. The China Southern Selected Growth Balanced Fund (202023) from China Southern Asset Management Co., Ltd. won the annual Balanced Fund Award, as the only fund in the Chinese market to win this award.According to Morningstar's evaluation criteria, China Southern Selected Growth Balanced Fund has a five-star rating for the past three and five years of hybrid growth. In accordance with the data of Galaxy Securities Fund Research Center, by the end of 2019, the cumulative net growth rate of the fund since its establishment had reached 205.7%, its net growth rates for the past three and five years were 57.17% and 126.95% respectively; a similar ranking is 9.16% and 3.45% respectively. With a long-term balanced and steady performance, this China Southern Selected Growth Balanced Fund, managed by Luo Shuai, stood out from the 290 selected funds of the same category and won the Morningstar Annual Balanced Fund Award.China Southern Selected Growth Balanced Fund has also won many honorary awards: in 2018, it was awarded the five-year Open Hybrid Sustainable Winning Golden Bull Fund. In 2018 and 2019, it won the Balanced Star Fund with Five-year Sustainable Return Balance. (Source of Awards: China Securities Journal, Securities Times, March 2018, March 2019) (The past performance of the fund does not predict its future performance, and the performance of other funds managed by the fund manager does not guarantee the performance of the fund.)Company OverviewOn March 6th, 1998, China Southern Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Southern Asset Management") was officially established as one of the first domestic asset management companies approved and regulated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter referred to as "CSRC"), which symbolizes the start of our nation's "New Golden Era for Funds".On January 4th, 2018, Southern Asset Management restructured for the Limited. On July 24th, 2019, following approval of the CSRC, Southern Asset Management realized its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Through employee shareholding and shareholder capital increase, the registered capital was increased to CNY 361.72 million. Currently, with its headquarters in Shenzhen, Southern Asset Management has 6 branches and 2 subsidiaries.Southern Asset Management has stood the tests of time throughout periodic shifts between bull and bear market in Chinese capital market. By showing stable and sustainable performances and providing improved and professional services, Southern Asset Management managed to continuously build the trust and recognition of a wide range of investors, including mutual fund investors, the National Council for Social Security Fund, corporate annuity clients and high-net-worth clients.Southern Asset Management has grown into one of the industry leaders that boasts diverse range of products, comprehensive type of business activities, exceptional investment performance and a large scale of assets under management. As of December 31th, 2019, Southern Asset Management and its subsidiaries have a scale of combined assets under management (AUM) that totaled USD 153.9 billion.