Sliding electricity demand and declining commercial and industrial activity in India could prompt distribution companies to block or delay payments to solar power producers.From pv magazine India The Covid-19 pandemic could deal a significant blow to the Indian solar industry, as the commissioning of projects will inevitably be pushed back. But it also appears likely that distribution companies will be slow to make payments to developers, as revenue continues to slide in response to declining power demand. "Unfortunately, it's still early to define impact on the industry as there is confusion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...