Gamesys Group plc: Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that on 25 March 2020 it granted awards over ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows under the Gamesys Group Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP Awards"):

Name of individual Number of shares subject to LTIP Award Lee Fenton 98,842 Keith Laslop 95,988 Robeson Reeves 69,189 Dan Talisman 52,504

The awards: (i) will vest on the date on which the Company's Remuneration Committee determines the extent to which performance condition measured over the three financial years ending with 2022 have been satisfied; and (ii) are subject to a holding period of two years beginning on the vesting date, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.

The performance conditions are based on growth in EPS (as regards 25% of each award) and relative total shareholder return (as regards 75% of each award). Full details of the performance targets will be set out in the Company's 2019 Directors' Remuneration Report.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Lee Fenton 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP Award Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 98,842 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A N/A f) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Keith Laslop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP Award Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 95,988 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A single transaction f) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Robeson Reeves 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP Award Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 69,189 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A N/A f) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Dan Talisman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP d) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP Award Price(s) Volumes (s) Nil 52,504 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A N/A f) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

