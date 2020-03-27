Anzeige
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
Frankfurt
26.03.20
09:12 Uhr
7,780 Euro
-0,080
-1,02 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.03.2020
Gamesys Group plc: Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that on 25 March 2020 it granted awards over ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows under the Gamesys Group Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP Awards"):

Name of individual

Number of shares subject to LTIP Award

Lee Fenton

98,842

Keith Laslop

95,988

Robeson Reeves

69,189

Dan Talisman

52,504

The awards: (i) will vest on the date on which the Company's Remuneration Committee determines the extent to which performance condition measured over the three financial years ending with 2022 have been satisfied; and (ii) are subject to a holding period of two years beginning on the vesting date, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.

The performance conditions are based on growth in EPS (as regards 25% of each award) and relative total shareholder return (as regards 75% of each award). Full details of the performance targets will be set out in the Company's 2019 Directors' Remuneration Report.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Lee Fenton

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

LTIP Award

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

98,842

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

25 March 2020

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Finance Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

LTIP Award

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

95,988

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

25 March 2020

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Robeson Reeves

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

LTIP Award

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

69,189

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

25 March 2020

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Dan Talisman

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of awards over Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

LTIP Award

Price(s)

Volumes (s)

Nil

52,504

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

25 March 2020

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
dan.talisman@gamesys.co.uk

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/582801/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE