Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
NO0010582521 XGJ GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRNG NK 2
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
NO0010582521 XGJ GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRNG NK 2
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de