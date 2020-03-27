Background Auction Only Trading reduces the risk of disorderly trading in extreme situations where the price of one of the share classes of the same company does not reflect a fair value. Nasdaq Nordic implemented Auction Only Trading in January 2018 for certain less liquid shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and First North Sweden. According to rules outlined in the INET Nordic Market Model the following instrument will be moved to Auction Only Trading from March 27, 2020: Market Issuer Instrument ISIN Symbol Order book id -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Electolux Electrolux SE0013720 EPRO A 191931 Professional AB Professional AB ser. 018 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Stockholm AB For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Trading Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.