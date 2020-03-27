Falcon.io Announces It Will Provide Free Services to Global Health Organizations, Following an Initiative Led by Messenger

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Falcon.io will offer complimentary services

COPENHAGEN, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon.io, a Cision company, announced it will participate in a global initiative that Messenger from Facebook launched this week, in response to COVID-19. The program connects government health organizations and UN health agencies with developers that can assist them in leveraging the Messenger platform to more effectively share timely and accurate information, and speed up their responses to concerned citizens.

"As is common in any crisis, people are using digital channels like Messenger to stay connected and get information from trusted health authorities that are on the front lines fighting this global pandemic," Messenger said in a statement announcing the initiative. "To that end, we're launching a global program to connect government health organizations and UN health agencies with developers that can help them use Messenger most effectively to share timely and accurate information, and speed up their responses to concerned citizens. Our developer partners have offered to provide their services free of charge to these organizations during this crisis."

Falcon.io is proud to announce it will be one of Messenger's technology providers in this effort, and will offer services free of charge to those organizations looking for additional support during the crisis. Falcon.io's complimentary offering includes the complete usage of Falcon.io's Essentials Base+ solution with unlimited users. This will help organizations:

Publish content with speed

Automate responses to commonly asked questions

Measure the engagement and reach of campaigns and activities across social media

In addition, the Falcon.io Marketing and Product teams will be hosting a portfolio of content with tutorials, as well as webinars, to help these organisations manage their social media strategy and teams. More information can be found here.

"Falcon.io is proud to support Messenger with this global initiative and provide solutions to organizations particularly in need right now," said Ulrik Bo Larsen, President of Cision Social & Founder and CEO of Falcon.io.

"It is important to us that business leaders and technology providers join forces to combat this crisis as a united force. I'm humbled that our solutions can be of value, and we're happy to help technology leaders like Messenger enable organisations globally to do their part."

For more information about the program, please visit

https://developers.facebook.com/products/messenger/coronavirus

About Falcon.io

Falcon.io offers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, advertising, analytics and benchmarking. The company enables its clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Its client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, momondo, Panasonic and Coca-Cola. For more information, please visit www.falcon.io.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Dersh

PR Manager, Cision

cisionpr@cision.com

Natasha Adams

VP of Marketing, Falcon.io

natasha.adams@falcon.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138261/Falcon_x_Messenger.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974326/Falcon_io_Logo.jpg