Scepter Holdings, Inc., Developing Hand Sanitizer Infused with Hemp Seed Oil

Scepter responds to need, developing hand sanitizer formulation rich in omega fatty acids

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTCPINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, is developing an ethanol based hand sanitizer formula infused with hemp seed oil.

Considering the current domestic need for disinfectant and cleaning supplies, Scepter Holdings is responding by pursuing a new hand sanitizer formula that will disinfect while supporting healthy skin. The new formula will contain hemp oil extract, rich in omega fatty acids. The goal is to provide a hand sanitizer product that is less harsh on the skin when used multiple times a day.

Scepter has been pleasantly surprised at the response to its brands, Gevitta and Dermacia, marketed on Amazon.com. The company recently introduced Gevitta Glow for sale on Amazon, a vitamin spray rich in Vitamin D. Gevitta Glow vitamin spray is an easy way for consumers to supplement with Vitamin D.

"Scepter has been fortunate to have good relationships with manufacturing partners that enable us to quickly develop new products in response to consumer needs. We anticipate a positive response to our new hemp infused hand sanitizer formula once it has been launched.", stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

