We expect further progress from Carbios in 2020, with the start of construction of its PET demonstration plant and the commercial launch of Evanesto by Carbiolice. Following the FY19 rights issue, raising €13.8m (net), Carbios enters 2020 in a sound financial position, with sufficient resources to finance the business over the next 12 months. Our DCF valuation remains c €13/share.

