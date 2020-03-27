TXT e-solutions reported exceptional growth in 2019, with organic growth of 24% and normalised EBIT growth of 90%. Recent acquisitions have put the Fintech division in a stronger position and the company continues to search for new acquisition targets. Measures to contain coronavirus are likely to have an impact on the business, particularly as it is exposed to the airline industry (6% of revenues), but a net cash position of €41m provides more than adequate liquidity for the company to manage its way through the crisis.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...