HK NGO: Jerry Kowal: The success of the Chinese anti-epidemic model will serve as a learning sample for many countries

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / As the epidemic continues to expand rapidly, the U.S. now has the highest total number of confirmed cases in the world. March 26 , Online celebrity Jerry Kowal posted a video on his social media. He hopes the government can quickly learn from China's successful experience in fighting the epidemic, and curb the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

As of 12:00 on March 25 (Beijing time), 337,406 cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) have been confirmed in 195 countries and regions except China, of which the United States has 55,231 cases and 790 deaths. The severity of the outbreaks in the United States is second only to Italy. The World Health Organization said the very sharp increase in new cases could make the United States the new epicenter for the global pandemic.

No testing, no distance, young people continue to party and don't wear masks when going outside...these are believed as the reasons for the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the United States. On March 23, more than 10,000 new cases were confirmed in the United States. This is also the first time that the number of deaths in a single day in the United States has exceeded 100 since the outbreak.

As the epidemic spreads, more and more Americans, including Bill Gates, one of the richest person in the world, start requesting the government to "copy" China's measures immediately. "China realized the severity of the outbreak and then implemented strong quarantine measures to successfully avoid large-scale infections."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USfaQjYAODk&app=desktop

