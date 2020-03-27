Hexagon Composites ASA: Initiates share buy-back program

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has resolved to acquire up to 1,000,000 own shares under the share buy-back program. The share buy-back program will be conducted in accordance with the applicable regulations of the Oslo Stock Exchange and within the mandate stated in the minutes from the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 24 April 2019, available at www.hexagongroup.com



For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act