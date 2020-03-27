DigitalPay Limited Launches Market-Changing Money Transfer Mobile App Technology To Corner Asian Market

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Established in 2014 as a start-up technology company, DigitalPay Limited is soon to launch its revolutionary money transfer mobile app technology, which has been developed using the latest blockchain technology, for financial institutions across Asia.

With a release date set for early 2022, DigitalPay Limited believe their revolutionary blockchain-based mobile app technology will offer its clients users a faster transaction speed, on a more secure data network and with a 60% lower charge per transaction than their industry competitors.

"Our company has already formed partnerships with many of the biggest financial institutions in Asia, with the app prototype having been implemented and tested on their internal data networks with formidable results so far. We are releasing money transfer app technology for both iOS and Android platforms like no other on the current market", commented Joseph Yong, Head of Investor Relations at DigitalPay Limited .

Since the 2008 economic recession, the financial industry has been faced with a number of challenges concerning trust, reliability and value. The traditional banking transfer process has now been deemed outdated, overpriced and unreliable. Financial institutions are currently looking for an alternative option for their money transfer needs.

DigitalPay insiders believe they will lead the way for next-generation money transfer payments, changing the way payments are conducted and fulfilled by using revolutionary distributed ledger technology (DLT).

"By adopting certain aspects of DLT, DigitalPay have been able to tailor a money transfer solution to better suit our partnering financial institutions. The financial institutions we have partnered with are now equipped to efficiently exchange important information including receiver, sender, fees and foreign exchange info all in real-time, across the globe, with the highest security data environment available and a huge cost saving for their users on each transaction." Commented Liu Hongwei, the company's Chief Technology Officer at DigitalPay Limited .

A 2019 report by the Migration Data Portal shows that China alone is projected to be one of the top money transfer recipient countries in the world, with US$66.8 billion expected to be sent back home by Chinese living abroad.

With revolutionary blockchain technology being used for their soon to be released money transfer technology, DigitalPay Limited are looking to become a market-leader in the booming Asian money transfer-tech industry.

