Datum der Anmeldung:

25.03.2020



Aktenzeichen:

B3-67/20



Unternehmen:

Klinge Pharma (D); Erwerb dreier Hautpflegemittel von GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (No. 2) Ltd (UK); GlaxoSmithKline Brasil Produtos Para Consumo E Saúde Ltda. (BRA); Stiefel Consumer Healthcare (UK) Ltd; Stiefel Laboratories Inc (USA)



Produktmärkte:

Hautpflegeprodukte



Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:

-

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de