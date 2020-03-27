Datum der Anmeldung:
25.03.2020
Aktenzeichen:
B3-67/20
Unternehmen:
Klinge Pharma (D); Erwerb dreier Hautpflegemittel von GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (No. 2) Ltd (UK); GlaxoSmithKline Brasil Produtos Para Consumo E Saúde Ltda. (BRA); Stiefel Consumer Healthcare (UK) Ltd; Stiefel Laboratories Inc (USA)
Produktmärkte:
Hautpflegeprodukte
Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:
-
25.03.2020
Aktenzeichen:
B3-67/20
Unternehmen:
Klinge Pharma (D); Erwerb dreier Hautpflegemittel von GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (No. 2) Ltd (UK); GlaxoSmithKline Brasil Produtos Para Consumo E Saúde Ltda. (BRA); Stiefel Consumer Healthcare (UK) Ltd; Stiefel Laboratories Inc (USA)
Produktmärkte:
Hautpflegeprodukte
Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:
-
GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de