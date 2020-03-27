The safes and vaults market is poised to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005196/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Safes and Vaults Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 154-page report with TOC on "Safes and Vaults Market Analysis Report by Product (cash management safes, gun safes and vaults, depository safes vaults and vault doors, and others), End-user (non-banking and banking), and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-safes-and-vaults-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the demand from healthcare industry. In addition, the incorporation of advanced technologies in safes and vaults is anticipated to boost the growth of the safes and vaults market.

The number of reported drug and medicine thefts has increased consistently over the last few years. An increase in prescription drug abuse is the primary reason for rising drug burglaries. Many of such burglary cases involve medical professionals who intend to sell the drugs in the black market. To avoid such thefts, drugs are stored in secure safes and vaults that are accessible only by authorized personnel. Governing bodies are also promoting safe drug storage and supply to avoid the illegal use of opioids. Thus, the demand for safes and vaults from healthcare industry is expected to increase substantially, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Safes and Vaults Companies:

Alpha Guardian

Alpha Guardian operates its business through three brands, namely Cannon, Stack-On, and GunVault. The company offers gun safes, home safes, and safes for commercial applications. In January 2019, the company announced to unveil its second generation GunVault lineup of safes at National Shooting Sports Foundation's annual Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show.

American Security Products Co.

American Security Products Co. has business operations under various segments, which include gun safes, burglary and fire safes, burglary safes, fire safes, smart safes, pharmacy safes, drop safes, and electronic locks. The company offers about 400 models of security safes including AmVault, MAX15 Series, BF Security Safes, and AM Series safes.

Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc.

Headquartered in the US, Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc. offers gun safes, man safes, gem jewelry safes, vault doors, and safes for various applications.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. has business operations under three segments, which include Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail. The company's safes offering includes UL rated CashGard safes and UL rated MasterGard Elite composite safes.

dormakaba Holding AG

dormakaba Holding AG operates its business through various segments, which include Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key Wall Solutions. The company deals with the design and manufacturing of locks for various safes and vaults.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Safes And Vaults Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Cash management safes

Gun safes and vaults

Depository safes vaults and vault doors

Others

Safes And Vaults Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Non-banking

Banking

Safes And Vaults Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005196/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/