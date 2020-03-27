VSO Selects BlueVenn to Help Optimise Its Database and Automate Campaigns to Support Its Mission

BRISTOL, England, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVenn, the award-winning Customer Data Platform and Omnichannel Marketing Hub vendor, announced today that it has been chosen by Voluntary Service Overseas, a not-for-profit organisation and the world's leading development charity fighting poverty through volunteers, to help the organisation achieve its mission through a better understanding of its database and improved targeting of supporters to maximise revenue and donations.

Kath Ginn, Head of Data & Insight at VSO, said:

"BlueVenn's technology will help us to leverage our supporter database to help more people than ever. VSO will be able to analyse, segment and communicate with our supporters in an appropriately timely and agile fashion. This will enable supporters to donate to the causes that mean most to them at the times when their money will do the most good. The service will also enable us to develop stronger relationships with other supporters pre-and post-service with VSO."

Steve Klin of BlueVenn said:

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to such a worthwhile cause in some small way. This year we have brought on three not-for-profit and charity organizations and we hope to focus on this market more in the future. I believe that CDPs can play a big role in helping charitable organizations gain significant time savings on manual processes, drive more awareness of key issues, and ultimately generate more donations."

About VSO

VSO is a not-for-profit organisation devoted to fighting poverty through volunteering, with the goal of establishing better healthcare, more valuable education and broader opportunities in poor communities. The company works with over 500 organisations in 23 developing countries, and believes that progress is only possible when funders, decision makers, academic institutes, advocacy platforms and governments all work together to bring positive change within communities.

About BlueVenn

BlueVenn provides marketers with all the analytics, predictive insight and omnichannel marketing automation capabilities they need. Powered by its Customer Data Platform, it works to create a real-time Single Customer View of every touchpoint, to help businesses utilize advanced segmentation, analytics and personalization to improve the customer experience and achieve acquisition and retention KPIs. More than 400 brands worldwide use BlueVenn's omnichannel marketing and Customer Data Platform solutions. BlueVenn has 5 offices, located across the US, UK and France.