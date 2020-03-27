Fiore Gold Ltd.: Fiore Gold Changes AGM to be Held Virtually in Response to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is announcing that in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and consistent with the public health measures enacted and recommended by the Federal and Provincial Governments of Canada, it will host its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM" or the "meeting") on a virtual, electronic basis only, at the same date and time as planned, 10:00 AM Eastern Time Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The Company has made this decision to proactively protect the health and wellbeing of its shareholders, employees and service partners that participate in the AGM.

The Company will not hold an in-person meeting at its Toronto office as previously communicated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated March 11, 2020 that was sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR. Although for corporate law purposes under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), the physical location of the meeting will be considered to be Fiore's Toronto office, where the meeting would otherwise have been held. In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders wishing to attend the AGM may continue to do so by logging into the webcast or calling the number below, and instructions will be provided as to how shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM may participate. Please log in a few minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Virtual AGM Details:

Date: April 7, 2020

Time: 10:00 am EST

Participant Access: 877-407-3088 (toll free number)

Webcast: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fgd/mediaframe/36757/indexl.html

The Company again encourages all shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting and all shareholders may still attend the meeting, while having voted previously by proxy. As noted in the Company's Management Information Proxy Circular, only a shareholder whose own name appears on the records of the Company as a registered holder of common shares can be recognized for the purposes of voting during the meeting. If common shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a financial institution or broker, then, in almost all cases, those shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name. Such shares will more likely be registered under the name of the shareholder's financial institution, intermediary, broker or an agent of that broker (their "Nominee"). Shareholders who do not hold shares registered in their own name but wish to vote their shares during the meeting as proxyholder, should contact their Nominee well in advance of the meeting to determine the steps necessary to permit them to do so.

Proxy votes must be submitted by 10:00 AM Eastern on Friday, April 3, 2020. Please refer to the form of proxy regarding voting instructions, including the ability to vote by phone (1-866-732-8683) and online (www.investorvote.com), using the control number provided in your meeting materials. For additional information on the meeting, please refer to the Company's Management Information Proxy Circular.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

continue to grow gold production at the Pan Mine, while increasing the resource and reserve base

advance the development of the nearby Gold Rock project

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

On behalf of FIORE GOLD LTD.

"Tim Warman"

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Us:

info@fioregold.com

1 (416) 639-1426 Ext. 1

www.fioregold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, future precautions regarding COVID-19 and their effectiveness, growing gold production at the Pan Mine while increasing the resource and reserve base, advancing exploration and development of the Gold Rock project, goal to become a 150,000-ounce producer, goal to acquire additional production or near production assets, and other statements, estimates or expectations.

