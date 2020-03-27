Increasing Demand for Quality Food Supplies to Help Mulch Films Market Reach Sales worth US$6.7 Bn by 2027 End, Notes TMR

- Mulch films are now being excessively used in horticulture and agriculture in order to cut down weed growth, optimize crop yield, and modify temperature of soil

- The adoption of the market is on the rise also because of the introduction of biodegradable mulch films

ALBANY, New York, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest research report, Transparency Market Research gives in-depth insights about the core working dynamics of the global mulch films market. The detailed market research report provides readers with knowledge about the key segments, prominent geographical regions, current state of the vendor landscape, and driving as well as inhibiting factors of the global market.

According to the research report, the global mulch films market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of ~6% over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of development, the valuation of the mulch film market is expected to touch the mark of US$6.7 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Global Mulch Film Market - Key Takeaways

Non-biodegradable mulch films dominate the global market with an overall market share of around 72%.

In coming years, it is expected that the segment of biodegradable films will experience more demand due to their eco-friendly nature, in spite of their high costs.

Based on material, the segment of polyethylene mulch films has traditionally been the dominant one.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into cast and blown.

In terms of end use, the segment of agriculture has traditionally been the dominant one.

Global Mulch Film Market - Prominent Growth Factors

One key factor for the development of the global mulch film market is their increasing use in growing quality vegetables, flowers, and fruits.

Each different color of the mulch film such as transparent, white, yellow, and black have specific use and is being increasingly deployed to get desirable results.

Another important driving factor for the market growth has been growing demand for quality crops to meet the needs of increasing global population.

In addition to this, advancements in the field of farming and horticulture technology is also expected to lend a solid helping hand to the development of the global mulch films market.

Furthermore, increasing help provided by the government authorities to practice healthier and eco-friendly agricultural practices is also helping to drive the growth of the mulch films market.

Global Mulch Films Market - Prominent Growth Inhibitors

Traditional polyethylene mulches have a few drawbacks such as they are not easily disposable and carry risk of releasing toxic particles in the nature, which can be hazardous to human health.

Excessive use of mulch films can hamper the quality of soil as both biodegradable and non-biodegradable mulch films do not completely decompose.

In addition to this, plastic removal is a highly difficult and arduous process, which can further hamper the market growth.

High cost of biodegradable mulch films can also slowdown the market growth.

Global Mulch Films Market - Geographical Outlook

is the biggest regional segment of the global mulch films market and accounts for nearly 60% of the overall market share. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is driven by agrarian economies such as India and China , with the latter projected to clock up a 7% CAGR over the course of the given period of forecast.

Global Mulch Films Market - Key Players

Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Novamont S.p.A., Berry Global Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Trioplast Industrier AB, Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., and Ab Rani Plast Oy., are some of the key companies operating in the global mulch films market.

Global Mulch Films Market: Structure

Mulch Films Market by Product

Non-biodegradable Mulch Films

Below 25 Microns



25-50 Microns



50-100 Microns



Above 100 Microns

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Below 25 Microns



25-50 Microns



50-100 Microns



Above 100 Microns

Mulch Films Market by Material

Polyethylene



LDPE





LLDPE





HDPE



Polypropylene



Polyvinyl Chloride



PLA/PHA



PBS



EVA



Other Bio-based Materials

Mulch Films Market by Technology

Cast



Blown

Mulch Films Market by End Use

Agriculture



Horticulture

Mulch Films Market by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Peru





Ecuador





Chile





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Spain





U.K.





BENELUX





Nordic





Russia





Poland





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





ASEAN





Australia & New Zealand

&



Japan





Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





Northern Africa





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of Middle East & Africa

