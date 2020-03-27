Anzeige
Freitag, 27.03.2020
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
Frankfurt
27.03.20
09:10 Uhr
3,916 Euro
+0,012
+0,31 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.03.2020 | 13:34
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karo Pharma Postpones the Annual General Meeting to 25 May, 2020

HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo Pharma") has resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting to 25 May, 2020. The previously communicated date for the meeting was 29 April 2020. The delay is due to the increased concern of the spread of COVID-19 with the related safety of the participants. A notice will be sent out four weeks in advance of the meeting.

For additional information, please contact:
Christoffer Lorenzen
CEO
+4673-501-76-20
christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

Jon Johnsson
CFO
+4673-507-88-61
jon.johnsson@karopharma.com

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialized in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.00 CET on 27 March, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-postpones-the-annual-general-meeting-to-25-may--2020,c3072916

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3072916/1219301.pdf

Press release (PDF)

