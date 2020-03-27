Karo Pharma Postpones the Annual General Meeting to 25 May, 2020

HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo Pharma") has resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting to 25 May, 2020. The previously communicated date for the meeting was 29 April 2020. The delay is due to the increased concern of the spread of COVID-19 with the related safety of the participants. A notice will be sent out four weeks in advance of the meeting.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialized in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

