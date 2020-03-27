A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story that sheds light on how they helped a US-based pharma company to leverage marketing mix modeling to achieve better marketing ROI.

Analyzing the impact of marketing activity across various distribution channels and sales structure is difficult. And to tackle this challenge pharma companies are leveraging marketing analytics. A pharma marketing mix model can easily quantify the impact of marketing strategies spread across conventional and digital media. With the advent of technology marketing strategies have evolved and witnessed the emergence of numerous digital promotional channels. Therefore, it is important for companies to analyze how these digital promotional channels are impacting the product usage pattern.

Engagement Overview

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig's pharma marketing mix solutions helped a US-based pharma company to quantify the contribution of promotional channels. The client was also lacking visibility on marketing ROIs due to an excel based analysis of different channels. Devising a pharma marketing mix model helped the client to improve market share by improving sales.

"Marketing mix modeling is a powerful tool that can be used to predict future media investments and analyze factors impacting the marketing ROI," says a marketing mix modeling expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

To address the client's challenges, we put together a team of marketing mix optimization experts and performed an in-depth analysis of their existing sales data, distribution data and various media expenditures. Adopting an analytics approach helped the client to evaluate the contribution of various promotional channels.

Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions helped the client to:

Reduce marketing cost by 60%

Improve market share by improving sales

