Greater Than Shortlisted for 2020 TU-Automotive Awards - Celebrating the Best in Automotive Technology

Greater Than, the Swedish Insurtech company, is proud to announce that the company has been shortlisted for the 2020 TU-Automotive Award for Automotive Insurance Product/Service of the Year. The TU-Automotive Awards celebrate the best and talented products and innovative services across automotive technology.

"We're very excited about this nomination. Our AI predict the cost of risk per car in real-time. This is vital information for insurances to improve loss ratio and enabling individual and/or dynamic pricing as well as crucial to new business models. Today something of extreme importance for the insurance- and car manufacture industries", says Liselott Johansson, CEO Greater Than

Lately, Greater Than has received several awards and nominations, including the InsurTech100 award 2019, which listed the 100 most significant and influential companies within Insurtech globally. The company has also been listed by Mission Innovation 100 as one of the most proficient companies to profoundly influence the reduction of C02 emissions by its AI-based solutions and services. The TU Award nomination for Insurance Product/Service of The Year is an additional honorable recognition on the path.

About Enerfy

Enerfy Global is a deep-learning AI technology that provides a real-time prediction of risk and covering every step in the value chain of auto insurances. Offering over 480 white-label solutions, including AI risk analytics, tools for dynamic pricing, and apps with gamified elements, Enerfy gives the most robust, competitive full-service solution with an end-user focus on the market. Learn more about Enerfy

About TU-Automotive Awards

These prestigious and anticipated awards celebrate the best talent, products and services across automotive technology. The TU-Automotive Awards Ceremony will take place June 2, 2020. Read more about the TU-Automotive Awards and short list

