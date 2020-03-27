Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGT0 ISIN: MT0000580101 Ticker-Symbol: M8G 
Tradegate
27.03.20
14:48 Uhr
1,085 Euro
-0,020
-1,81 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,085
1,100
14:49
1,085
1,100
14:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC1,085-1,81 %