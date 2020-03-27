Mongolia Growth Group Ltd.: Mongolia Growth Group Donates 20,000 Protective Masks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (TSXV:YAK)(OTC:MNGGF) ("MGG") or ("the Company") a commercial real estate investment company participating in the Mongolian economy announces that it has donated 20,000 protective masks to the National Center for Communicable Diseases and to the National Center for Maternal and Child Health.

As a long-term investor in Mongolia, MGG is highly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 within Mongolia and intends to do its part to make protective materials available to national organizations that are in need.

MGG recently published a video for Mongolian social media. Please visit the following link https://youtu.be/GbgO6y_rtu0 to see that video with English language subtitles.

MGG intends to closely monitor the ongoing virus situation for the health and safety of all employees.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. is a publicly traded and leading property investment and development company in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. owns an extensive property portfolio in diversified segments of the property market, with an emphasis on institutional-grade commercial assets.

