OTRS Group Presents Version 8 of Its Service Management Suite OTRS

CUPERTINO, California, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast, modern and secure. Today OTRS Group, leading provider of solutions for process and communication management, launches its new release OTRS 8. The most recent version of the service management suite focuses on individual user needs, making processes and workflows even more efficient with a better user experience.

State-of-the-art user interface, personalization and social media integration take the user experience to a new level

According to a survey of 500 customer service employees, the majority (62 percent) consider personalization to be very important so this has been implemented in OTRS 8. With the wide range of settings available, there are more than 2500 configuration options.

Safety is a top priority

OTRS 8 has been developed according to Privacy and Security by Design principles: It includes two-factor authentication configurable by administrators as a default setting. End-to-end encryption is standard in the managed environment; OTRS 8 also enables GDPR-compliant operations.

"With OTRS 8, the user and his personal preferences are the focus of attention," says Christopher Kuhn, COO of OTRS Group. "In a global survey, 71 percent of customer service employees said that their software does not yet fully meet their need for personalization. I am sure that with OTRS 8 we will change that: With over 2,500 configuration options, we offer the highest level of customization, providing the right setting for every employee."

OTRS 8 is now available in 40 languages and is available both as the managed cloud solution OTRS and as OTRS On-Premise.

In addition, an app for iOS, Android and iPadOS can be used for mobile working.

OTRS 8 offers predefined service processes according to ITIL. OTRS software has been awarded the "SERVIEW CERTIFEDTOOL" seal of approval for 13 ITIL processes.

About OTRS Group

OTRS Group is the manufacturer and world's largest provider of the service management suite OTRS, awarded with the SERVIEW CERTIFIED TOOL seal of approval.

It offers flexible solutions for process and communication management to companies of all sizes. Among its customers are Lufthansa, Siemens and BSI (Federal Office for Security in Information Technology). For more information, see www.otrs.com .

