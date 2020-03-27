Anzeige
Freitag, 27.03.2020
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
27.03.2020 | 14:42
LA POSTE: Le Groupe La Poste publishes its 2019 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 26 March 2020

Le Groupe La Poste publishes its 2019 Universal Registration Document

The 2019 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 16 March 2020 under number n°D.20-0132.

This Universal Registration Document includes notably :

  • the annual financial report;
  • the Board of Directors report on corporate governance; as well as
  • the management report including non- financial performance statement.

It is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force and may be consulted and downloaded from Le Groupe La Poste website (www.groupelaposte.com) on the « Our financial information / Publications / 2019 / Universal registration document ».

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available from the Group's registered office, located at 9 rue du Colonel Pierre Avia, 75015 Paris.

PRESS CONTACT

Tel: +33 1 55 44 22 37

service.presse@laposte.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Yasmina Galle

Tel: +33 1 55 44 17 02

yasmina.galle@laposte.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62707-le-groupe-la-poste-universal-registration-document-2019.pdf

© 2020 Actusnews Wire