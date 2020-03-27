Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873886 ISIN: US0036541003 Ticker-Symbol: AIO 
Tradegate
26.03.20
16:35 Uhr
139,50 Euro
+5,30
+3,95 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIOMED INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIOMED INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,80
132,00
16:19
131,00
131,75
16:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES68,46-0,42 %
ABIOMED INC139,50+3,95 %