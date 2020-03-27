A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest order fill analysis engagement. In this engagement, Quantzig collaborated with an e-commerce company based out of Germany to help them improve order fill rates and process efficiency.

As leading companies foray into the e-commerce market space, tough times in terms of margin pressures and market competition are expected to curtail the abilities of companies. This has made it crucial for businesses to build a robust approach that is flexible enough to meet dynamic business requirements. However, owing to growing demands, key decision-makers often find it difficult to improve order fill rates without increasing operating costs. Facing similar challenges the client, an e-commerce company approached Quantzig looking to leverage its expertise in order fill analysis to save money, improve performance, and optimize logistics performance. To address their issues, Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts adopted a three-pronged approach that focused on leveraging order fill analysis to drive logistics improvements.

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, "Our portfolio of advanced logistics analytics solutions is comprehensive and aims to improve logistics management right from the planning phase to the delivery phase."

We Offer End-to-End Digital Logistics Analytics Solutions

With the help of our innovative logistics analytics solutions and order fill analysis insights, businesses can gain real-time visibility into logistics operations. Order fill analysis can also help businesses to:

Devise an end-to-end collaborative platform

Leverage algorithm-based demand forecasting

Improve logistics management

Quantzig's order fill analysis solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improved order fill rates by 67%

Streamline logistics processes

Improve customer satisfaction

According to our analytics experts, logistics analytics offers promising opportunities for players in the e-commerce sector owing to its ability to help you tackle supply chain complexities and increase customer satisfaction rates. But with many new players foraying into this space, businesses are poised to face challenges in the coming years.

