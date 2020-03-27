Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you a comprehensive portfolio of analytics solutionstailored to meet the real world needs of pharma and life sciences companies.

Our real world evidence analytics experts collaborate with your subject matter experts to deliver a unique, intelligent real world evidence strategy.

Randomized clinical trials, the gold standard for testing drug safety and efficacy before launch, do not present a full picture of the effectiveness of a new drug formulation in a real-world setting. As a result, stakeholders are looking for information on patient journeys and outcomes. By providing insights into both real-life outcomes of drugs and patient outcomes, RWE can generate broader scientific evidence and insights for commercial purposes. Integrating RCTs and RWE-based approaches could help achieve a reliable proof of concept and a good benefit-risk profile to aid drug launches, drive reimbursement, and ultimately impact patient care.

We offer attractive discounts on long-term engagements.

According to Quantzig's real world evidence analytics experts, "Real world data augmented with big data and advanced analytics can deepen the understanding of disease progression patterns and better direct the design of new products."

Why choose Quantzig as your next food and beverage analytics solutions provider?

We understand the challenges faced by pharma and life sciences companies and adopt a collaborative approach to help you analyze, extract and interpret clinical data.

Our innovative solutions can help you analyze, integrate, and utilize real world data to gain critical insights into treatment patterns and ways to improve patient care

We help you analyze electronic health records and articulate the value of your products

Gain a holistic view of the patient journey and analyze treatment pathways using real world evidence analytics

Real world evidence analytics complements traditional sources and holds the promise of driving patient benefits and serving as a foundation for new pricing strategies that are more closely linked to therapeutic value for patients and better health outcomes.

Studying the usage of drugs in a real-world setting can offer insights into drug efficacy and new formulations.

