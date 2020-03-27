Company will make available an initial 10 million USD in everyday household products, health care services and sanitizers for frontline workers and impacted families.

Today the Procter Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced donations totalling $10 million USD in personal health and hygiene, household products, sanitizers and financial support to help people in need, including families, elderly citizens and health professionals, enabling access to everyday essentials. As part of this effort, P&G is donating $1 million to support the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IFRC) COVID-19 appeal, as well as individual European Red Cross Red Crescent national societies' efforts, to improve the lives of Europe's vulnerable people across the continent during these challenging times.

Since the onset of the outbreak, P&G has been working with long-standing partner organizations to understand how to best support communities, relief agencies and those impacted by this global emergency. Today, we are taking three immediate actions to support urgent public needs.

Supporting vital health care services: We will donate an initial one million dollars to the IFRC and Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies to provide health care, medical supplies and hygiene education to vulnerable people across Europe.

IFRC Regional Director for Europe (ad interim), Elkhan Rahimov, said the donation would enable Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers and staff across Europe to continue their vital and lifesaving work on the frontline of the COVID19 response.

"In these times of great emergency, this support will enable us to keep helping the most vulnerable in our society. Older people and immune compromised, those in quarantine and isolation, migrants and the homeless. We are truly appreciative of Procter and Gamble's support," Mr Rahimov said.

Improving lives at home with everyday essentials: Everyone at P&G is working diligently to maintain the production, distribution and availability of all our brands, not only for consumers but also for the comfort and confidence of the medical workers, emergency services and first responders who are on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. We are also working with Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies and local foodbanks, to deliver everyday cleaning, health and hygiene essentials to those who need it most. During these unprecedented times, our brands enable people to do the simple things brush their teeth, wash their hair, shave, wear a clean shirt, change a baby diaper, keep homes and clothes clean actions that can help restore a sense of normalcy and improve everyday life and wellbeing.

Providing hand and surface sanitizers: We are shifting manufacturing to help protect frontline workers. We recently started producing sanitizer in several P&G manufacturing sites in Europe, to ensure our people can continue operating safely and supporting hospitals, health authorities and relief organizations. We are building capacity to provide a minimum of 10,000 litres of hand sanitizer in 16 countries around Europe, enabling more than 3 million hand washes per week.

Loic Tassel, P&G President, Europe said, "In 30 years of working in the consumer goods industry, I have never experienced such challenging times impacting far more than businesses, but our neighbours, our communities every facet of our lives. The P&G team is committed to doing everything possible to ensure the health and safety of all our employees, to continue to serve our consumers with essential products and services and to take meaningful action to help communities in need and those on the frontlines. Together, P&G and its organization partners are stepping up as a force for good in service to our communities.".

We cannot predict how and when this crisis will end but we're committed to be part of the solution. We have mobilized the full capabilities of P&G and our partners to help out in this time of need, and we will be there for our employees, consumers and communities stepping up to be a force for good however long it takes.

- ENDS -

