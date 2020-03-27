Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") has received the results of the Company's 2019 kimberlite indicator mineral (KIM) summer sampling program, which visually illustrates the 0.25-0.50mm grain size contoured KIM trains within the Bishop North Lorrain claim block. Overburden Drilling Management processed 107 till samples with table weights normalized to 10kg per sample. KIM results were separated into five types - eclogitic garnets, G9 and G10 garnets, chrome diopsides, ilmenites, and chromites for presentation purposes. The highest result was 322 total KIMs taken down-ice of Little Grassy Lake, 37 of which were eclogitic garnets generally believed to originate deep within in the mantle, and 94 G9 and G10 garnets, which traditionally are used to determine favourable kimberlite sources with diamond potential.



Nipissing Diamond Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/53882_c7900bed5421dbb5_001full.jpg

KIM maps separating each type of indicator from the 2019 sampling program have been posted to RJK's website: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/bishop-north-lorrain-kim-maps/

The winter drilling program is currently focused on following up on a drone magnetic low target located under Grassy Lake, which is 500 meters up-ice from the highest KIM's in the dispersion train.

Project Manager Peter Hubacheck explained, "Of the various methods of determining kimberlite drill targets, KIM sampling is crucial in our multi-disciplinary approach, helping us to prioritize potential kimberlites that might contain diamonds. The 2019 KIM train results confirm our belief that the North Lorrain block of the Bishop Claims contains high priority targets in RJK's search for the source of the Nipissing Diamond. It is particularly interesting that the tight corridor with the highest KIM results in the North Lorrain claim block transects an exact line with the location of the century-old trench, discovered where the historical wagon road was plotted connecting Paradis Bay to the silver mines of Cobalt."

Additionally, a 25kg sample of the 2019 Paradis Pond drill core has been sent to CF Mineral Research Ltd. ("CFM"). CFM is owned by Dr. Charles E. Fipke, who found the "Ekati" kimberlite pipes that became the first diamond mine in Canada. Tony Bishop and the Project Manager, Peter Hubacheck, relogged the four 2019 Paradis diamond drill cores in detail and identified potential kimberlite indicator minerals leading to further investigative work and the decision to have the core analysed by CFM. A 25 kg sample was sent to CFM for heavy mineral separation, grain picking, microprobe analysis, and caustic fusion testing for diamonds. The indicator mineral and diamond results of the 25kg sample are pending.

A larger bulk sample of approximately 250 kg's, from the 2020 Kon kimberlite drill program, is being prepared for shipping to CFM for analysis contingent on availability of truckers affected by any government guidelines during the CV-19 event.

The Company's 2020 spring sampling program will focus on several areas with transects between the Montreal River Fault proximal to the Kon 1 kimberlite discovery and the Cross Lake Fault proximal to the KIM dispersion trains identified on the Bishop property. This work is intended to expand on previous positive KIM sampling results and narrow-in on kimberlite drill targets.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Forward-Looking Information

