Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27-March-2020 / 14:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them* *Details of the person discharging managerial *1.* responsibilities/person closely associated* a) Name1 Eyal Ben David *2.* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status2 CFO Initial b) notification/Amendment3 initial notification *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction* *3.* *monitor * a) Name4 Aroundtown SA b) LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 *Details of the transaction(s): * *section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions *4.* have been conducted * Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument6 Shares Identification code7 LU1673108939 Nature of the b) transaction8 Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 4.438317 22,522 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 - Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2020-03-27 f) Place of transaction13 Xetra Frankfurt (XFRA) ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 Sequence No.: 55237 EQS News ID: 1009575 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2020 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)